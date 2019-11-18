International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian astronauts to start training in Russia's Gagarin Center in 2020: top Russian space official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:04 IST
Indian astronauts to start training in Russia's Gagarin Center in 2020: top Russian space official
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian "gaganauts" selected for the country's first manned space mission in 2022 will start their training sessions at Russia's Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center next year, a senior Russian space official said here on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Russia will train the Indian astronauts for India's ambitious Gaganyaan manned space mission. Scheduled for 2022, the mission is expected to carry three astronauts, who will be picked from among the test pilots in the Indian armed forces.

Russia will help train Indian astronauts for the Gaganyaan project, Modi said during a joint press meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their talks in the Far East Russian city of Vladivostok on September 4. "The education and training of gaganauts (astronauts) at the Cosmonaut Training Centre are planned to start already next year but this largely depends on the results of the selection by health parameters and the timeframe for the Indian side to decide whom they finally select and send to Russia for training," Head of Glavcosmos (part of the Roscosmos space agency) Dmitry Loskutov told Tass news agency at the 'Dubai Airshow 2019' on Monday.

India intends to develop its own manned program, he said, adding that the flight by an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station is not planned so far. On July 1, Roscosmos announced that Glavcosmos and the Human Space Flight Center of the Indian Space Research Organisation had signed a contract on assistance in the medical check-up and training of Indian astronauts.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin announced on August 22 that Russian specialists from the Cosmonaut Training Center would select the first group of astronauts in India this autumn, the official Russian news agency reported. The Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center is named after

Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin, the Russian cosmonaut who became the first human to journey into outer space. The facility was built to support manned space programs, space exploration activities, astronauts' training as well as ensuring their safety in space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home

A miniature manuscript written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte is returning to her childhood home in West Yorkshire after it was bought by a British museum at auction in Paris. The Bronte Parsonage Museum bid 780,000 euros 862,600 for the u...

UPDATE 1-Trump tweets he might be willing to testify in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry over his dealings with Ukraine even though I did nothing wrong. Democrats leading the impeachment process in the U.S. House of Represe...

Women from SHGs possess positive energy for progress of nation: Tomar

The Union Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Agriculture Shri Narendra Singh Tomar today inaugurated the SARAS IITF Mela 2019 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, Shri Tomar congratulated everyone who is p...

Nadal ends year as number one for fifth time

Paris, Nov 18 AFP Rafael Nadal was confirmed as the year-end world number one for the fifth time after the ATP released its season-closing rankings on Monday. The Spaniard did not make it beyond the group stage of last weeks ATP Finals in L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019