Google India unveils prepaid plans for YouTube Premium, Music Premium

Google unveiled Monday prepaid plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium services in India. Now Indian users can purchase a one-month or three-month prepaid plan to enjoy Premium and Music Premium membership benefits, Google India said in a blog post.

Additionally, users will also have the option to extend their paid subscriptions by an additional 1-month or 3-months by purchasing additional top-ups for their membership and can also upgrade from a YouTube Music Premium membership to a YouTube Premium membership on a pre-paid plan.

With YouTube Music Premium, users can

Enjoy millions of ad-free songs and videos

Save videos and playlists on mobile devices and play them offline

Keep videos playing when using other apps or when the screen is off, using background play

Listen to music on Google Home or Chromecast Audio

With YouTube Premium, users can enjoy the same benefits as in Music Premium, in addition to: