Google India unveils prepaid plans for YouTube Premium, Music Premium
Google unveiled Monday prepaid plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium services in India. Now Indian users can purchase a one-month or three-month prepaid plan to enjoy Premium and Music Premium membership benefits, Google India said in a blog post.
Additionally, users will also have the option to extend their paid subscriptions by an additional 1-month or 3-months by purchasing additional top-ups for their membership and can also upgrade from a YouTube Music Premium membership to a YouTube Premium membership on a pre-paid plan.
With YouTube Music Premium, users can
- Enjoy millions of ad-free songs and videos
- Save videos and playlists on mobile devices and play them offline
- Keep videos playing when using other apps or when the screen is off, using background play
- Listen to music on Google Home or Chromecast Audio
With YouTube Premium, users can enjoy the same benefits as in Music Premium, in addition to:
- Access to YouTube Original series and movies
- Free subscription to YouTube Music Premium
