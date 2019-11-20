International Development News
MIDC 2019 Highlights: Earthquake warning function in MIUI 11; Xiao Ai 3.0 and more

Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi unveiled Tuesday core technologies at its annual Mi Developer conference, aka MIDC, in Beijing. The company announced the integration of an earthquake warning function into its in-house user interface 'MIUI', a new version of its Xiao Ai voice assistant and open-source initiatives for developers.

The quake alert function, touted as the world's first integration in a smartphone operating system, was pilot tested on September 20. It sends alerts to smartphones with MIUI 11 and Mi TV, seconds to tens of seconds before the earthquake waves arrive.

Developed in collaboration with the Institute of Care-life, a Chengdu-based organization focusing on natural disaster warnings, the function has been activated in the earthquake-prone Sichuan Province and will soon be expanded nationwide.

"Comparing with the earthquake warning alerts sent via smartphone apps available in a few countries, this function integration into the operating system saves users from having to download the apps. It also ensures a timely alert delivery by prioritizing the warning messages and reducing latency."

Wang Tun, Head of the Institute of Care-life.

Furthermore, Xiaomi also announced functional upgrading for its Xiao Ai voice assistant. The latest version of Xiao AI voice assistant, one of the most used AI voice interactive platforms in mainland China incorporates a male voice option and supports a naturally continuous dialogue via smartphones.

The Chinese company also announced the launch of MACE-Kit, the latest iteration of MACE, the company's open-source deep-learning framework to benefit developers.

"With the help of the Smartphone + AIoT dual core strategy, Xiaomi will continue its effort in making 5G + AIoT part of daily life for everyone. Apart from the plan of marketing over ten 5G devices in 2020, we will take great advantage of our world leading position in AIoT to bring the definition of Smart Home to all."

Lei Jun, Founder, President and CEO of Xiaomi

Alongside these announcements, Xiaomi also unveiled three core technologies behind Mi MIX Alpha, a 5G concept smartphone with the world's first Surround (all-round) Display. According to Xiaomi, its innovative layered lamination technology brings the innovative Surround Display on the Mi MIX Alpha while the leading quad antenna solutions and independently-developed UI software solution help the company accomplish its step from zero to one on Surround Display and a unique screen form-factor.

