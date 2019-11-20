International Development News
Development News Edition

Chandrayaan 2: Vikram hard-landed within 500 mts of landing site, says govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:44 IST
Chandrayaan 2: Vikram hard-landed within 500 mts of landing site, says govt

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander hard-landed as reduction in velocity during its descent was more than the designed parameters, the government said on Wednesday throwing more light on ISRO's dashed hopes of making a soft landing on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jitendra Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office, who looks after the department of space, said the first phase of descent was performed nominally from an altitude of 30 kms to 7.4 kms above the moon's surface and velocity was reduced from 1,683 metres per second to 146 metres per second.

"During the second phase of descent, the reduction in velocity was more than the designed value. Due to this deviation, the initial conditions at the start of the fine braking phase were beyond the designed parameters. As a result, Vikram hard-landed within 500 metres of the designated landing site," he said. Singh, however, said most components of technology demonstration, including the launch, orbital critical maneuvers, lander separation, de-boost and rough braking phase were successfully accomplished.

With regards to the scientific objectives, all the eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments of the orbiter are performing according to the design and providing valuable scientific data. Due to the precise launch and orbital maneuvers, the mission life of the orbiter is increased to seven years, he said. Data received from the orbiter is being provided continuously to the scientific community, he said, adding the same was recently reviewed in an all-India user meet organized in New Delhi.

The indigenously developed Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprising of orbiter, lander and rover was successfully launched on-board the indigenous GSLV MK III-M1 Mission on July 22. After accomplishing four earth bound maneuvers and trans-lunar injection, the spacecraft was successfully inserted in the lunar orbit on August 20. A series of moon-bound maneuvers were then carried out to achieve a Lunar orbit of 119 x 127 km.

The Lander 'Vikram' was separated, as planned, from the Orbiter on September 2 2019. After two successful de-orbiting maneuvers, powered descent of the lander was initiated on September 7 to achieve soft landing on the moon surface.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

AMU prof, journalist-husband booked over social media posts on Kashmir

The police here have registered an FIR against an Aligarh Muslim University professor and her journalist-husband over the posts they shared on social media, allegedly hurting the morale of the security forces in Kashmir. The FIR cited an in...

Par panel members divided over discussing WhatsApp snooping; decided by voting

Heated arguments marked the meeting of a parliamentary committee on Wednesday on whether to take up the WhatsApp snooping issue or not, leading to voting by its members that resulted in the favour of discussing the contentious matter, which...

Kin want Azad's bust back in place of Arjun Singh's statue

Amid the ongoing row over the installation of Congress veteran late Arjun Singh statue at a trisection here, where the bust of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad earlier existed, the latters descendants have sought re-installation of the ...

UPDATE 1-Another Israeli election looms as deadline to form government nears with no accord reached

Israel moved closer towards a new election on Wednesday after kingmaker Avigdor Lieberman declined to back either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or challenger Benny Gantz with a deadline on building a government about to expire. Neither ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019