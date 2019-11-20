International Development News
Development News Edition

Chandrayaan 2: Vikram hard-landed within 500 mts of landing site, says govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 22:19 IST
Chandrayaan 2: Vikram hard-landed within 500 mts of landing site, says govt
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander hard-landed as a reduction in velocity during its descent did not match with the designed parameters, the government said on Wednesday throwing more light on ISRO's dashed hopes of making a soft landing on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jitendra Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office, who looks after the department of space, said the first phase of descent was performed nominally from an altitude of 30 kms to 7.4 kms above the moon's surface and velocity was reduced from 1,683 meters per second to 146 meters per second.

"During the second phase of descent, the reduction in velocity was more than the designed value. Due to this deviation, the initial conditions at the start of the fine braking phase were beyond the designed parameters. As a result, Vikram hard-landed within 500 meters of the designated landing site," he said. Singh, however, said most components of technology demonstration, including the launch, orbital critical maneuvers, lander separation, de-boost, and rough braking phase were successfully accomplished.

With regard to the scientific objectives, all the eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments of the orbiter are performing according to the design and providing valuable scientific data. Due to the precise launch and orbital maneuvers, the mission life of the orbiter is increased to seven years, he said. Data received from the orbiter is being provided continuously to the scientific community, he said, adding the same was recently reviewed in an all-India user meet organized in New Delhi.

The indigenously developed Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprising of the orbiter, lander, and the rover was successfully launched on-board the indigenous GSLV MK III-M1 Mission on July 22. After accomplishing four earthbound maneuvers and trans-lunar injection, the spacecraft was successfully inserted in the lunar orbit on August 20. A series of moon-bound maneuvers were then carried out to achieve a Lunar orbit of 119 x 127 km.

The Lander 'Vikram' was separated, as planned, from the Orbiter on September 2, 2019. After two successful de-orbiting maneuvers, powered descent of the lander was initiated on September 7 to achieve a soft landing on the moon surface. The ISRO is planning to launch Chandrayaan-3 probably in November next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Jussie Smollett sues Chicago for malicious prosecution

The actor Jussie Smollett has sued the city of Chicago and multiple police officers for malicious prosecution, claiming they caused him economic harm, mental anguish and distress.Smollett made his accusation in a counterclaim made public on...

UPDATE 2-Trade view dims, Kingfisher drops on FTSE's worst day in 3 weeks

UK stocks fell on Wednesday after three sessions of gains as flaring tensions between China and the United States cast doubt over prospects of a trade deal and retailer Kingfisher slumped 7 following disappointing quarterly sales. The FTSE ...

Dolphins place safeties Jones, McCain on IR

The Miami Dolphins placed two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones and fellow safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve, ending their seasons, the team announced Wednesday. Jones, who is the Dolphins longest-tenured player, sustained a shoulde...

UPDATE 6-Senior U.S. diplomat says he followed Trump's 'orders' on pressuring Ukraine

A senior U.S. diplomat told lawmakers on Wednesday that President Donald Trump expressly ordered him and others to help pressure Ukraine into investigating a political rival of the president, providing some of the most significant testimony...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019