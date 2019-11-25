Meet Cocoon, the private Facebook for your family

Former Facebook employees are building a new type of social networking platform that will not be meant for the world but your own private world of your family.

Called Cocoon, the new social network had been under development with select families and is now open to everyone starting today on Apple iOS, Quartz reports. Users can post updates, emoji, and notifications.

Each person using the platform can pick up to a dozen people to join their group or cocoon, including parents or even college roommates. Cocoon is free for now, but the company plans to switch to paid subscriptions. (ANI)

