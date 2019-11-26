International Development News
IIM Lucknow team wins 4th season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program

The team presented an innovative solution to address the issues faced by ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers. 

The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh and a Galaxy Note 10 Plus for each of the team members. Image Credit: Twitter (@SamsungIndia)

Skyforce, a team from IIM Lucknow won the fourth season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program that saw the participation of 3,873 students (1,291 teams) from 18 leading institutes from all across the country.

This year, Samsung's unique pan India campus program was centered around the theme of 'Driving for Change' for local communities wherein the participants were encouraged to address micro issues of local importance and present innovative solutions.

The team from IIM Lucknow presented an innovative solution to address the issues faced by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), female community health workers instituted by the government of India as a part of the National Rural Health Mission. The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh and a Galaxy Note 10 Plus for each of the team members.

The second prize was awarded to Muppets, a team from XLRI Jamshedpur for presenting a solution to overcome the linguistic and cultural disparity in delivering education to tribal children using Samsung technologies. The third prize was won by Team SMS from MDI Gurgaon who showcased a 'Smart Saathi App' to address the menace of drug addiction.

At Samsung, we strongly believe in innovations that enable change. Through the Samsung E.D.G.E. campus program, our vision is to cultivate bright young minds and give them a platform to showcase their creative solutions to real life issues. The ideas presented today showcase the quest amongst students to create effective solutions and contribute to the transformation of the society.

Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India

Launched in December 2016, the Samsung E.D.G.E. campus program provides an opportunity to brightest students from leading business schools and engineering colleges across India to ideate, interact with the leadership team at Samsung, exchange meaningful insights, work on real-world business problems and come up with unique solutions.

