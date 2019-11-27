International Development News
ISRO's tracking centre assumes control of CARTOSAT-3

  • Sriharikota
  Updated: 27-11-2019 12:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Telemetry Tracking and Command Network of Indian Space Research Organisation has assumed control of the CARTOSAT-3 satellite which was successfully launched on Wednesday. PSLV-C47 lifted-off in cloudy skies at 09.28 hrs from the second launch pad at the spaceport here.

After 17 minutes, CARTOSAT-3 was successfully injected into a sun-synchronous orbit of 509kms, the space agency said in a statement. "Subsequently, all the 13 nanosatellites of US were injected into their intended orbits," it said.

"After separation of the CARTOSAT-3, its solar arrays were deployed automatically and the ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite," ISRO said adding in the coming days, the satellite would be brought to its final operational configuration. According to ISRO Chief K Sivan, CARTOSAT-3 was the most complex and advanced earth observation satellite ever built by the space agency.

He congratulated and complimented the launch vehicle and satellite teams involved in Wednesday's mission. CARTOSAT-3 would address increased user's demands for large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover apart from defense and military purposes.

PSLV-C47 is the 49th flight and the mission life of CARTOSAT-3 is five years.

