Telangana CM congratulates ISRO scientists on rocket launch

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for successfully launching PSLV-C47 rocket carrying CARTOSAT-3 and 13 US nano satellites. It was another triumph of brilliance and hard work of our scientists, an official release here quoted him as saying.

The space agency successfully injected into orbit country's earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the United States. CARTOSAT-3 is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)