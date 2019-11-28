ISRO's successful launch of PSLV-C47 CARTOSAT-3 in Photos

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched PSLV-47 at 9.28 on Wednesday, November 29, 2019. It carried the CARTOSAT-3 satellite along with the 13 commercial nanosatellites for the United States of America (USA).

The CARTOSAT-3 is a third-generation agile satellite having a high resolution of 0.25 meters. It means the satellite can capture images of the objects of less than a foot high on the earth's surface. The overall mass of the satellite was 1,600 kg.

The life of the CARTOSAT-3 will be five years. It will be used in urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover.

The satellite was placed in the orbit in 17 minutes and 46 seconds. "I am happy that PSLV-C47 injected precisely in the orbit with 13 other satellites. CARTOSAT-3 is the highest resolution civilian satellite; We have 13 missions up to March out of which six are large vehicle missions and seven satellite missions," said ISRO Chief K. Sivan announcing the success of the launch.