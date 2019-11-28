ISRO's successful launch of PSLV-C47 CARTOSAT-3 in Photos
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched PSLV-47 at 9.28 on Wednesday, November 29, 2019. It carried the CARTOSAT-3 satellite along with the 13 commercial nanosatellites for the United States of America (USA).
"" width="647" height="432" />
The CARTOSAT-3 is a third-generation agile satellite having a high resolution of 0.25 meters. It means the satellite can capture images of the objects of less than a foot high on the earth's surface. The overall mass of the satellite was 1,600 kg.
"" width="468" height="686" />
The life of the CARTOSAT-3 will be five years. It will be used in urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover.
"" width="488" height="715" />
The satellite was placed in the orbit in 17 minutes and 46 seconds. "I am happy that PSLV-C47 injected precisely in the orbit with 13 other satellites. CARTOSAT-3 is the highest resolution civilian satellite; We have 13 missions up to March out of which six are large vehicle missions and seven satellite missions," said ISRO Chief K. Sivan announcing the success of the launch.
- READ MORE ON:
- ISRO
- PSLV-C47
- CARTOSAT-3
- ISRO Chief K Sivan
ALSO READ
One committee working to study failures of Chandrayaan-2 mission: ISRO Spokesperson
2017 North Korean nuke test equal to '17 Hiroshimas': ISRO study
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO may attempt another soft landing on Moon next year
Liberal education emerging as crucial 21st century component: Ex-ISRO chief
ISRO to launch Cartosat-3, 13 commercial nano satellites on Nov 25