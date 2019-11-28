Vivo U20 goes on first sale in India: Everything you need to know

Vivo's latest budget phone goes on sale for the first time in India today via Amazon and Vivo E-Stores. The Vivo U20 that comes with Snapdragon 675AIE, AI Triple rear camera and 5000mAh battery is the newest addition to the company's online-only U-Series.

The device comes in Racing Black and Blazing Blue color options with a price tag of Rs 10,990 for the 4GB+64GB base model and Rs 11,990 for the 6GB+64GB memory variant. Upon purchasing the device, buyers can avail Jio benefits worth Rs 6000, No cost EMI upto six months and an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on prepaid orders. The next sale for the device is scheduled for 2nd December.

Vivo U20 Specifications

The Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch (16.58 cm) FHD+ Halo FullView Display with 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for a more convenient and smoother phone unlocking experience.

The budget phone adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable up to 256GB. The device runs on Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The U20 houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a triple camera setup on the back that incorporates a 16-megapixel primary lens powered by Sony IMX499 sensor with f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel Super Macro lens. The rear camera supports 4K Video Recording at 60fps, Time Lapse, Slo-Mo, Super Macro, HDR, electronic image stabilization (EIS) and more features.

The device packs a whopping 5,000 mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology that offers 38.6 hours of Talk-Time, 15 hours of Facebook, 12 hours of YouTube and 7 hours of PubG on a single charge. Additionally, the Vivo U20 supports Ultra Game Mode for a smoother and uninterrupted gaming experience.

Connectivity options include Dual SIM Dual Standby, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, OTG, FM, USB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device measures 8.89mm x 76.47mm x 162.15mm and weighs 193g.