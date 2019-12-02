First-ever AI camera program auto-detects drivers using mobiles

In a first, an Australian state government has implemented a new artificial intelligence (AI) camera program that can automatically detect if drivers are using their cell phones while on the road.

As Mashable notes, the program began its rollout in New South Wales on December 1. In its beta run, the government claims the program helped nab over 100,000 drivers.

The AI camera does not identify defaulters in real-time. Instead, it photographs every vehicle that strays across its lens, and analyses it later to detect probable offender. Drivers only receive warnings for the first three months before they are fined. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)