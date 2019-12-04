Pandora starts rolling out redesigned mobile app to everyone
Pandora has started rolling out its redesigned mobile app to everyone.
Pandora has started rolling out its redesigned mobile app to everyone.
The app now provides simpler navigation, features for a "For You" section and new Pandora Modes to customise the listening experience, Engadget notes.
Pandora's redesigned app also offers new content-focused on the discovery, such as custom playlists created by sLeBron Jame and Odell Beckham Jr., a year in review of your music playlist, and more. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)