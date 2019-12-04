Pandora starts rolling out redesigned mobile app to everyone

Pandora has started rolling out its redesigned mobile app to everyone.

The app now provides simpler navigation, features for a "For You" section and new Pandora Modes to customise the listening experience, Engadget notes.

Pandora's redesigned app also offers new content-focused on the discovery, such as custom playlists created by sLeBron Jame and Odell Beckham Jr., a year in review of your music playlist, and more. (ANI)

