Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Leading pharmaceutical company Novartis and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced today a new multi-year strategic collaboration to help the former advance its business operations, more specifically technical operations, using AWS's portfolio of cloud services.

As part of the multiyear collaboration, AWS, and the Swiss drug manufacturer will develop 'Insight Centers' that provide real-time, interactive operational information across its network of manufacturing operations and distribution centers around the globe, potentially reducing the time and transforming the way medicines are manufactured and delivered.

Using data science and digital technologies to reimagine the way we manufacture medicines is not only at the heart of our transformation, but also core to our ambition to bring innovative medicines to patients faster Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital Officer at Novartis

Leveraging custom cloud-based solutions, Novartis will be able to collect inventory, quality, and production data across its network and apply AWS Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, and machine learning (ML) services to gain greater visibility and help drive efficiencies.

Moreover, with data centralization, Novartis data scientists can experiment with new supply chain and manufacturing optimization solutions to accelerate the production of innovative, personalized treatments that are more complex to make, Amazon explained in a blog post.

We are excited about this collaboration, bringing together AWS's unmatched portfolio of services with deep Novartis expertise in the way they manufacture pharmaceuticals and the way they approach supply chain processes Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS

In addition, real-time analytics will help Novartis associates make better data-based decisions that will further help ensure medicines are efficiently produced and distributed to nearly 1 billion patients in 155 countries around the world.