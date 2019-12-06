Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian supply ship lifts off to International Space Station

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:37 IST
Russian supply ship lifts off to International Space Station

Moscow, Dec 6 (AP) An automatic Russian supply ship carrying tons of supplies successfully blasted off Friday heading for the International Space Station. The Progress MS-13 cargo ship lifted off as scheduled at 2:34 pm (0934 GMT) atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

It successfully entered a designated preliminary orbit and is set to dock with the space outpost on Monday. The Progress is carrying about 3 tons (2.7 metric tons) of food, fuel and supplies to the space station, which currently has six astronauts aboard — NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Christina Koch; Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency; and Russia's Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka. (AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Special unit of Delhi Police take initiative to help, protect North-Eastern citizens

By Arim Sky Zimik Often regarded as one of the most unsafe cities for women, New Delhi has been repeatedly stepping up its efforts to make the city safe for women, especially from the north-eastern states.The Special Police Unit for North-E...

Delhi-NCR celebrates 'Christmas Cantata 2019' as Christmas draws near

As the occasion of Christmas approaches, celebrations have already started here, as the Delhi-NCR Christmas Cantata 2019 began in the Siri Fort Auditorium recently. Several Christmas music, skit, and dance performances took place in the Can...

Cricket-South Africa board suspends CEO on misconduct allegation

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe has been suspended following allegations of misconduct, the CSA said on Friday. The CSA, which placed Moroe on what it termed a precautionary suspension, has been grappling with operational...

I am against all types of encounters: Owaisi on encounter of accused in Telangana rape case

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that he was personally against all types of encounters. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said As far as encounters are considered, I am personally against every type of encounter. Even the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019