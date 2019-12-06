YouTube Rewind: This is what Indians watched the most in 2019
As the yearly tradition, YouTube also revealed what people in India watched on its platform this year.
The most viewed music video globally in 2019 was Daddy Yankee & Snow - Con Calma, while the top trending video in India was Khandeshi Movies- Chotu Ke Golgappe, and the top trending music video in India was Rowdy Baby - Maari 2, the official blog notes.
YouTube also revealed how women content creators have also grown in a short span of three years. In 2016, there was just one woman creator with over a million subscriber base, that figure is now at 120 women creators with over a million followers. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
