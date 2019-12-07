Left Menu
Adobe buys Oculus Medium from Facebook

Adobe is reportedly acquiring Oculus Medium, a virtual reality sculpting tool, owned by Facebook.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to The Verge, Medium will remain free for people with an Oculus VR system. However, Adobe is expected to bring in more features, improvements, and other developments to Medium in 2020.

The sale of Oculus Medium is speculated as Facebook's scaling back on its non-gaming VR efforts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

