Google resumes Chrome 79 update

Google has resumed the rollout of its Chrome 79 update after fixing a data bug. The previous version of the update made data from third-party apps that use the WebView framework invisible to users.

According to Engadget, Google said the fixed update will be making its way to people's devices within this week. Google said that the fixed update will make affected users data visible to WebView-based apps again. (ANI)

