Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland launches free online AI course for everyone

Finland has launched a free online crash course in artificial intelligence for everyone.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Helsinki
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 21:25 IST
Finland launches free online AI course for everyone
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Finland has launched a free online crash course in artificial intelligence for everyone.

The six-week course, called Elements of AI, ideally designed to educate Finlands citizens to educate them about the new technology is available for the world as a Christmas present, The Verge noted.

There are not any geographical restrictions on taking the course. It is available in English, Swedish, Estonian, Finnish, and German. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-'Defend democracy': Pelosi calls Trump 'ongoing threat' in impeachment debate

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called Donald Trump an ongoing threat to American democracy who left Congress no choice but to impeach him as bitterly divided lawmakers debated before historic votes on charges accusing the Repu...

U.S. Republican Senator Graham seeks quick impeachment trial without new witnesses

The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday he would want any impeachment trial in the Senate to be quick and without new witnesses.When it gets here, my goal is to have as short a trial as possible, Sen...

U.S. Republican Senator Graham seeks quick impeachment without new witnesses

The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday he would want any impeachment trial in the Senate to be quick and without new witnesses.When it gets here, my goal is to have as short a trial as possible, Sen...

Pompeo says will cooperate with impeachment proceedings if requird by law

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he would be happy to testify and produce documents for a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if thats appropriate and required by law.Pompeo made the comment at a Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019