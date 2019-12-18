Finland launches free online AI course for everyone

Finland has launched a free online crash course in artificial intelligence for everyone.

The six-week course, called Elements of AI, ideally designed to educate Finlands citizens to educate them about the new technology is available for the world as a Christmas present, The Verge noted.

There are not any geographical restrictions on taking the course. It is available in English, Swedish, Estonian, Finnish, and German. (ANI)

