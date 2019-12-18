Finland launches free online AI course for everyone
Finland has launched a free online crash course in artificial intelligence for everyone.
The six-week course, called Elements of AI, ideally designed to educate Finlands citizens to educate them about the new technology is available for the world as a Christmas present, The Verge noted.
There are not any geographical restrictions on taking the course. It is available in English, Swedish, Estonian, Finnish, and German. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
