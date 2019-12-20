Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenyan firm Alternative Circle recognized among planet’s top fintechs in a survey

Kenyan firm Alternative Circle recognized among planet’s top fintechs in a survey
The Index algorithm ranks the fintech ecosystems of more than 230 cities across 65 countries incorporating data from global partners including StartupBlink, Crunchbase and SEMrush. Image Credit: Alternative Circle

Alternative Circle, a Kenyan start-up, has recently been recognized as one of the top fintechs globally in a first ever survey on the emerging industry.

The first Global Fintech Index city ranking 2020 by Findexable, a platform that intends to identify emerging hubs, fintech companies and trends of fintech ecosystems in over 230 cities across 65 countries, cited Alternative Circle as "One to Watch" in the recently released survey.

"We at Alternative Circle recognize that technology has the ability to give financial access to everyone in a sustainable way. We are proud that our efforts are being recognized globally. The recognition reflects the fintech's commitment to widen financial conclusion through continuous innovation," the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Circle, Kevin Mutiso opined.

The Index algorithm ranks the fintech ecosystems of more than 230 cities across 65 countries incorporating data from global partners including StartupBlink, Crunchbase and SEMrush.

"The Index is the inspiration of thousands of hours of interviews, surveys and internet searches – and the product of four months of algorithm development to create, for the very first time, a fully global ranking of fintech countries and cities," Simon Hardie, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Findexable – the company behind the ranking – said.

Nairobi, on its part, was ranked as the 42 most innovative hub for fintechs on the back of having an ecosystem that has enabled innovations in payment, enabling processes and technology, banking and lending solutions. The company raised USD 1.1 million in 2017 in funding from international credit risk management company Creditinfo Group to help it achieve a wider geographical footprint.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Karachi Test: Pakistan end day two at 57/0 after bundling out Sri Lanka

Pakistan ended day two of the ongoing second Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at 570 on Friday here at the National Stadium in Karachi. The hosts bundled out Sri Lanka for 271 in the first innings and after reaching the score ...

Govt likely to invite EoI for stake sale in Air India, BPCL next month

The government is likely to invite preliminary bids for stake sale in national carrier Air India and BPCL next month, according to sources. The airline is sitting on a debt pile of around Rs 58,000 crore, besides huge accumulated losses run...

UPDATE 1-Erdogan says Turkey won't be silent over mercenaries in Libya

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey will not stay silent over Russian-backed mercenaries supporting Khalifa Haftar in Libya, as Moscow voiced concerns over possible Turkish military deployment to Libya in support of Haftars ...

Deeply pained by treatment meted out to students in Jamia: Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Friday said he was deeply pained by the treatment meted out to students inside the library and girls hostel in Jamia Millia Islamia and noted that democracy shrinks whenever such voices are forcibly suppr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019