Moto Razr sequel launch delayed again

The latest rendition of Motorola's iconic Moto Razr will not be launched this year, CNN Business reported. The new Razr, which features a foldable screen, was supposed to be up for preorder on December 26 and in stores by January 9. Motorola isn't commenting on the exact date of the launch, but most likely it won't be delayed too significantly. This is the second time the new Razor's launch has been stalled at the last moment, as it was earlier supposed to be released this summer.

The delay in its release is possibly a result of higher than expected demand. The 1,500 dollar device isn't in line with Motorola's usual pricing scheme because till now the Lenovo owned company laid its main focus on relatively inexpensive phones.

CNN notes that the Razr neither has the best camera nor the fastest processor, but it aims to justify its hefty price tag through its nostalgia factor and quirkiness. The new Razr traces its origin back to the iconic Moto Razr of 2004 that was all the craze in its era, thanks to which it became the bestseller in the American market until it was overtaken by iPhone later on. (ANI)

