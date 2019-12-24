Mi Note 10 Pro: Xiaomi's 108MP camera phone launched in Spain

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro, aka Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition in China, has been launched in Spain. The non-pro variant of the phone featuring the world's first 108MP Penta camera setup and an edge-to-edge display made its global debut in Spain early last month.

The Pro version features an 8P lens in the primary 108-megapixel camera and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage as opposed to a 7P lens and 6GB + 128GB memory in the regular version. The Mi Note 10 Pro retails for EUR649, however, FNAC is currently offering it at a discounted price of EUR559.

Coming to the specifications, the Mi Note 10 Pro sports a 6.47-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 600nit brightness, and DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut. The device features an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor that offers a 10 percent larger fingerprint detection area. The front and back panel of the premium device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the performance front, the Mi Note 10 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 700MHz Adreno 618 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage. The device runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie and packs a massive 5260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging that delivers 58 percent charge in 30 minutes and 100 percent in just 65 minutes.

The main attraction here is the 108-megapixel Penta-lens camera system. The 108MP primary lens powered by the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor supports optical image stabilization (OIS). As already mentioned above, the primary sensor is equipped with an 8P lens.

The primary lens is assisted by a 5-megapixel telephoto lens that supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, and OIS, followed by a 12-megapixel portrait lens that supports 2x optical zoom and dual PD dual-core focus. The other two lenses include a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that offers 117-degrees field-of-view and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens for 1.5cm super macro photography.

The rear camera supports vlog video, HDR, Movie mode, continuous shooting mode, portrait mode, Night Mode 2.0, AI Studio Light Effect and more. On the front, the Mi Note 10 Pro houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with a large f/2.0 aperture. It supports AI Portrait Mode, 3D Beauty, Panorama, HDR, Mimoji and 720p/1080p video shooting at 30fps.

Other features onboard the device include 1216 Super Linear Speaker, Hi-Res Audio, IR Blaster; Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; NFC; GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/A-GPS; and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.