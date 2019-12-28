Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more: Top 5 smartphones of 2019

The 2019 has been an eventful year in the world of smartphone technology; from the introduction of foldable phones to cramming of more cameras, and not to forget, some eye-popping price tags too!

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai, Maharashtra
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 23:11 IST
Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more: Top 5 smartphones of 2019
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The 2019 has been an eventful year in the world of smartphone technology; from the introduction of foldable phones to cramming of more cameras, and not to forget, some eye-popping price tags too! If you have been waiting for the holidays to make the mega smartphone purchase, here's our list of top five smartphones that are worth every penny you spend.

Topping the list is the Apple iPhone XR, which has been recorded as the top-selling model globally in the third quarter. With prices starting at USD 749, the iPhone XR is power without the added frills. An obvious inclusion is the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup for its flagship features including improved camera and battery. Prices start at USD 899 for the base model. Another top smartphone of 2019 is the OnePlus 7T, boasting premium specifications at just USD 599.

Google's Pixel 4 lineup this year also ranks among the top five smartphone list of 2019. With prices starting at USD 799 and USD 899 for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL respectively, the flagship models boast improved dual rear cameras and Android 10 out-of-the-box. Despite facing a tough time in 2019, Huawei's Mate 30 Pro ranks among the top five smartphones thanks to its Leica-powered quadruple-camera system and curved display design. Prices start at USD 1,200 for the smartphone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Bring your report card in 3 days: Sisodia to BJP led MCDs in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday challenged the BJP led Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD to bring out their report card on the work done in the past 12 years in three days. Speaking at a press conference here, Sisodi...

MyGov users cross 1cr-mark, PMO hails website as vibrant centre for ideas

As MyGov India, the governments citizen-centric online platform reached one crore registered users, the Prime Ministers Office on Saturday said the website has emerged as a vibrant centre for ideas and insight. It said five years ago, mygov...

Speeding truck runs over lawyer, injures motorist in Nagpur

A lawyer riding a motorcycle was crushed to death and another man on a scooter was seriously injured by a speeding truck in Chikhali Chowk area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, police said. Anand Vasudeo Shinde 42, a legal a...

Jamia admin, Delhi Police wrangle over CCTV footage of Dec 15 incident

The CCTV footage of the alleged barging-in of police personnel inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on December 15 has emerged as a fresh sore point between the university administration and the police. The CCTV recording of the December ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019