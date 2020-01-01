Bentley's first electric car to debut in 2025

As luxury carmakers also move towards the environment-conscious segment, Bentley is not far either. The company has announced that its first all-electric vehicle could debut as soon as 2025.

One of the major differentiators for Bentley will be an all-new model in the electric segment, instead of transforming an existing model to an electric version, Engadget notes.

The engineers are planning to build an electric Bentley with a smaller footprint than a Mulsanne while offering sufficient interior space. For this, the company could consider solid-state battery tech that is 30 per cent lighter and as powerful as lithium-ion batteries. (ANI)

