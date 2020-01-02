Alienware 25 gaming monitor unveiled ahead of CES 2020

Dell has unveiled the new Alienware 25 gaming monitor ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The 1080p Alienware 25 (AW2521HF) monitor is an overhaul of the existing AW25.

Dell also announced refreshes to its UltraSharp 27 and 25 monitors, Cnet notes. The new Alienware 25 promises 240Hz refresh rate which is attainable in Extreme Mode. It will cost USD 500 when it ships in March. The new UltraSharp 27 and 25 will ship this month for USD 710 and USD 480, respectively. (ANI)

