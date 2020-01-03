Science News Roundup: Israel Aerospace to build communication satellite and India approves third moon mission
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Israel Aerospace to build Israel's next communication satellite
State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it signed with the Israeli government to build the country's next communication satellite. The satellite, to be called Dror-1, is supposed to operate for 15 years, handling Israel's satellite communication needs, and will be built mostly from locally-developed technology. The company did not disclose financial details.
India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure
India has approved its third lunar mission months after its last one failed to successfully land on the moon, its space agency said on Wednesday, the latest effort in its ambitions to become a low-cost space power. The Chandrayaan-3 mission will have a lander and a rover, but not an orbiter, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan told reporters at its headquarters in Bengaluru, according to an official telecast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Israel
- K Sivan
- Indian Space Research Organisation
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
CAA doesn't apply to Indian citizens, they are completely unaffected by it: MHA
US understands India's rightful concerns about terrorism emanating from Pakistan: Mike Pompeo
Belligerent statements, incitements to anti-India violence by Pak leaders not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh
Obstacles to Israel-Palestine peace deal continue to mount, UN envoy concerns
EXCLUSIVE-India's NTPC snubs foreign emissions tech, shuts out GE, others from $2 bln orders