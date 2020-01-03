Samsung shipped over 6.7 million Galaxy 5G Devices in 2019

South Korean technology giant Samsung revealed Friday that the company shipped over 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones globally, accounting for nearly 54 percent of the 5G smartphone market, as of November 2019.

The company offered five 5G-enabled Galaxy devices globally, including the Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10 5G, and Note 10+ 5G, the Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G. In addition to offering a diverse portfolio of 5G devices, the company achieved several milestones that include providing network equipment for the world's first 5G commercial service in South Korea as well as working closely with global carrier partners to expand 5G networks and introduce 5G experiences and use cases, the company said in a press release.

Samsung has been one of the leading players catalyzing the 5G market development in 2019 with end-to-end 5G offerings from 3GPP standards contribution, semiconductors, mobile devices to networking equipment. With tremendous 5G growth opportunities on the horizon, Samsung, over the next decade, is in a great position to capitalize by further investing and building on the early lead and momentum Neil Shah, VP of Research at Counterpoint Research

In 2020, the company is eyeing to expand its 5G Portfolio by introducing new advancements that will improve the speed, performance, and security of Galaxy 5G devices even further, whilst simultaneously providing even more people access to the next-generation technology.

Commenting on the company's plans for the year ahead, TM Roh, President and Head of Research and Development at IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, said for Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible.

Last but not least, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, the world's first 5G tablet bringing ultra-fast speeds together with the power and performance of the Galaxy Tab series will be launched in South Korea in the first quarter of 2020.

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G comes with a premium display, multimedia capabilities, high-quality video conferencing, as well as a premium experience for watching live and pre-recorded video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.