OnePlus Concept One packs a futuristic 'invisible camera'

Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, OnePlus gave a sneak peek into its ConceptOne smartphone, featuring what is labelled an 'invisible camera'. In an official tweet, OnePlus shared a teaser video of the OnePlus ConceptOne smartphone with a triple camera module embedded in a glass back.

However, the design of the module is such that the cameras only appear at a certain angle. This is due to the colour-shifting glass technology used in the OnePlus ConceptOne that basically camouflages the camera.

Specifications of the prototype device are yet to be revealed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

