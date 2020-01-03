Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus Concept One packs a futuristic 'invisible camera'

Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, OnePlus gave a sneak peek into its ConceptOne smartphone, featuring what is labelled an 'invisible camera'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shenzhen
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 22:04 IST
OnePlus Concept One packs a futuristic 'invisible camera'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, OnePlus gave a sneak peek into its ConceptOne smartphone, featuring what is labelled an 'invisible camera'. In an official tweet, OnePlus shared a teaser video of the OnePlus ConceptOne smartphone with a triple camera module embedded in a glass back.

However, the design of the module is such that the cameras only appear at a certain angle. This is due to the colour-shifting glass technology used in the OnePlus ConceptOne that basically camouflages the camera.

Specifications of the prototype device are yet to be revealed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Will make Yamuna so clean people will be able to take dip in it: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said if re-elected in the upcoming Assembly polls, his government will make the Yamuna river so clean that residents of the national capital will be able to take a dip in it. Addressing his fou...

UPDATE 3-U.S. oil workers leave Iraq after air strike on Iranian leader

U.S. citizens working for foreign oil companies in the southern Iraqi oil city of Basra were leaving the country on Friday, the Oil Ministry said after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq.Hours after the killing of Irani...

Revenue Secy asks tax officials to put special effort to check evasion, meet target

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Friday held a meeting with senior tax officials and asked them to put forward special efforts to check evasion and meet the target set for the current fiscal. It may be recalled, the finance ministry...

Civic official held for bribery in Thane

An official of the birth and deathregistration cell of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation inThane was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding andaccepting a bribe, police saidActing Deputy Registrar Nitin Rathod 49 had demandedRs 20,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020