Realme X50 5G goes official in China; price starts at CNY 2,499

After months of teasers and leaks, the much-awaited Realme X50 5G has finally been launched in Mainland China today. The first 5G-ready smartphone from Realme comes with a 120Hz display refresh rate, 64-megapixel quad rear camera module and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

The Realme X50 5G is available for purchase in Polar White and Glacier Blue color options and two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB model priced at CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs 25,800) and the 12GB+256GB variant priced at CNY 2, 999 (approx. Rs 31,000). Currently, the 6GB+256GB model is not up for sale in Mainland China.

In addition, the phone has a Master Edition designed by renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. The Master Edition comes in Black and Gold shade, carrying a price tag of CNY 3,099 for the lone 12GB+256GB memory variant.

Realme X50 5G specifications

The Realme X50 5G sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with 2400x1080-pixels resolution and dual punch-hole selfie camera. The smartphone offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Both the front and rear panels of the device are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device adopts the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform based on advanced 7nm EUV process technology. The chipset uses Qualcomm's latest-generation 5G solution, integrating SA and NSA networking modes, AI processing and select Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences. The processor is coupled with Adreno 620 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The Realme X50 5G runs Color OS 7.0 based on Android 10 and houses a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. It promises to deliver 70 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

Coming to the optics department, the device features a dual punch-hole selfie camera that incorporates a 16-megapixel lens powered by Sony IMX 471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The primary selfie shooter is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 105-degrees field-of-view (FOV). The front camera supports ultra image stabilization (UIS) video super anti-shake and 1080P / 720P video shooting at 30fps.

On the rear panel, the Realme X50 5G houses a pill-shaped quad-camera module that comprises of a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by a Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that offers 1119-degrees FOV. Then comes a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture and lastly a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Additional camera features include HDR, AI beauty, filter, 20x hybrid zoom, time-lapse, UIS and UIS Max video stabilization, Super Night Scene 3.0. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps and 1080P / 720P video shooting at 30fps / 60fps.

Other features onboard the Realme X50 5G include- 1216 Super Linear Speaker, Dolby sound, Hi-Res Audio certification, L1 + L5 dual-frequency GPS, NFC, side-mounted fingerprint reader, USB-Type C port, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and 5G SA / NSA dual networking mode.

