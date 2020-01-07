No, Sony did not tease its first car at CES 2020

Sony is synonymous with gaming consoles and smartphones, but the company surprised everyone by teasing a concept car, VISION-S, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

However, it was Sony's in-car technology which was showed off in the form of the prototype car. It integrates Sony's imaging and sensing technologies with onboard software that uses AI, telecom and cloud technologies to continuously update and evolve, the official blog notes.

There are a total of 33 sensors including CMOS image sensors and ToF sensors, 360 Reality Audio through speakers built into each seat for an immersive audio experience, and a panoramic screen in the front on which one can play diverse content. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.