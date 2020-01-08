Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Finablr sees no financial hit after Sodinokibi ransomware crippled Travelex systems

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 13:30 IST
UPDATE 1-Finablr sees no financial hit after Sodinokibi ransomware crippled Travelex systems

Finablr Plc said on Wednesday it did not expect a material financial impact after its foreign exchange firm Travelex was hit by a ransomware known as Sodinokibi that forced it to take its systems offline at the end of December.

Travelex had contained the spread of the ransomware, also known as REvil, United Arab Emirates-based payment solutions business Finablr said. Sodinokibi is a name for a family of ransomware that targets Windows systems. It encrypts important files and asks for a ransom to decrypt them.

Travelex has also confirmed that there is no evidence that structured personal customer data has been encrypted, and that there is still no evidence that any data has been stolen, Finablr said. It added that it is in talks with the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Metropolitan Police, who are conducting their own criminal investigations, as well as its regulators across the world.

Travelex, which had computer specialists and external cybersecurity experts work on isolating the virus, is gradually restoring a number of internal systems and is working to resume normal operations as quickly as possible. Global companies are increasingly facing ransom-demanding hackers who cripple businesses' technology systems and only stop after receiving substantial payments.

These hackers use malicious programs known as ransomware to take down systems controlling everything from supply chains to payments to manufacturing. The hackers have grown more sophisticated during the past year, cybersecurity experts say, shifting from individuals and mom-and-pop operations to larger companies that can afford bigger ransoms. In August, hundreds of dental offices around the United States found they could no longer access their patient records because of a Sodinokibi attack, according to Malwarebytes, which sells cybersecurity software.

Finablr's other six brands - UAE Exchange, Xpress Money, Unimoni, Remit2India, Ditto and Swych, are not affected and are operating normally, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

15 lakh power sector employees, engineers on strike: AIPEF

About 15 lakh power sector employees and engineers across the country went on strike on Wednesday in support of Bharat Bandh call given by 10 central trade unions. Power sector employees are protesting against the Centres proposed amendment...

China stocks fall most in 2 weeks after Iran strike on U.S. forces

China shares fell the most in two weeks on Wednesday, reversing some of the sharp gains recorded in the past fortnight, after Irans firing of missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq stoked fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. Global ma...

European shares dip as Iran missile strike stokes military escalation fears

European shares dropped on Wednesday as an Iranian missile strike on U.S. forces in Iraq saw investors fleeing risk assets amid rampant fears of a military escalation in the Middle East.The recent strike raises the question of retaliation b...

France has no plan to withdraw soldiers from Iraq - government source

France is not planning to withdraw its 160 soldiers deployed in Iraq following Iranian missile strikes targeting U.S.-led forces, a French government source told Reuters on Wednesday. A French army spokesman previously said there had been n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020