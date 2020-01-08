Lenovo at CES 2020: World's first 5G PC; foldable PC; Chromebooks and more

At the ongoing 53rd Consumer Electronics Show (CES), global PC major Lenovo introduced a number of revolutionary consumer innovations including the Yoga 5G 2-in-1 convertible laptop, IdeaPad Duet Chromebook, ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world's first fully functional PC with a folding OLED display, to name a few.

Here are the highlights of the best products unveiled by Lenovo at the world's biggest show for consumer technologies.

ThinkPad X1 Fold

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold that offers ground-breaking new form factor combines laptop productivity with smartphone portability and has been developed specifically for tech-savvy professionals who seek unprecedented productivity. The full-fledged foldable laptop was first previewed at Lenovo Accelerate 2019 event in March.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold weighs less than 2.2 pounds or 1kg and utilizes a unique multi-link torque hinge mechanism combined with lightweight alloys including a carbon fiber reinforced frame plate to manage stresses during fold actions. The device can seamlessly morph through multiple orientations from a compact footprint into a fully flat display.

Creating the world's first foldable PC is a major engineering challenge, but Lenovo is more than up to the task. Our legendary ThinkPad heritage has given us the foundation for progressive design over the years to now build an engineering masterpiece with X1 Fold, a new category of device that comes along once in a decade. Christian Teismann, President, Commercial PC and Smart Device Business, Lenovo

When unfolded flat, the device features a 13.3-inch 2K OLED display which can be used in combination with the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard. When folded closed, the keyboard is stored and wirelessly charged inside the system and secured with magnets.

The Always Connected PC is powered by Intel Core Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology and will initially ship with Windows 10. Later, the ThinkPad X1 Fold will be available with Windows 10X for enhanced foldable user experience.

Other features on the device include- 5G WWAN, Dolby Audio, and up to 11 hours of battery life, advanced security, rechargeable pen, mini-keyboard, Rapid Charge support, and premium leather folio.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is expected to be available mid-2020 in select markets with prices expected to start at USD 2,499.

World's First Lenovo Yoga 5G PC

Lenovo Yoga 5G, the world's first 5G PC is all about satisfying users' need for speed with ultra-fast connectivity, reduced latency, and wider bandwidth.

The device boasts a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness, 72 percent color gamut and narrow bezels on all sides. The ultra-portable 2-in-1 laptop is the first-ever PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform, expanding the next-generation high-speed network connectivity to a premium computing experience beyond smartphone technology.

Image Credit: Lenovo

The device is equipped with Qualcomm Adreno 680 graphics, stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, HD 720p camera with privacy cover, an optional digital pen and 24 hours of battery life with intelligent temperature control feature that keeps the device cool for delivering an uninterrupted performance.

Connectivity options onboard the device include WiFi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; two USB Type-C ports; SIM card slot; 3.5mm headphone / mic combo jack

The Lenovo Yoga 5G, aka Lenovo Flex 5G in North America, with Windows 10 will be priced starting at USD 1,499 and is expected to be available in spring 2020.

Yoga Slim 7

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is a remarkably thin and light laptop that comes in two display sizes- 14-inch and 15.6-inch.

With razor-thin bezels, the 14-inch model features FHD IPS display with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution and 300 nits of brightness. It can be configured with either up to AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processor with Radeon graphics or with up to the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor coupled with Integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics or an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX graphics.

The 14-inch model with the FHD display option gets up to 12 hours of battery life and Rapid Charge Pro technology that gives users a 50 percent battery life in just 30 minutes of charge.

The 14-inch model will be available in Slate Grey, Orchid (purple), and Dark Moss ( Intel-based) color options and buyers can choose between 4K HDR with an optional glass display or FHD display.

Image: 15-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

On the other hand, the 15.6-inch variant with 100 percent sRGB color gamut can be configured with up to the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. The model offers up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics for faster, smoother performance. Both the variant get up to 1 TB PCle SSD storage and will be shipped with Windows 10 Home.

Both the variants will go on sale in the United States starting from April 2020.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

The 2-in-1 detachable Chromebook, as Lenovo claims, is one of the lightest and thinnest Chromebooks in the world with a long battery life of up to 10 hours. With narrow bezels on all sides, the device sports a 10.1-inch IPS Full HD display with 1920×1200-pixels resolution, up to 400 nits of brightness and 70 percent color gamut.

The device is equipped with an ultrathin, detachable laptop-grade keyboard with a fully functional trackpad. When detached, the Chromebook can be used in tablet mode to watch Netflix and Disney+ or play games offline. Priced starting at USD 279, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook will be available for purchase beginning in May.

IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook

The 13.3-inch IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook sports narrow bezels and Full HD IPS touchscreen display with up to 300 nits brightness. The device is the first Lenovo consumer Chromebook to support a digital pen with integrated stylus support.

With up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, up to 128GB PCIe SSD of storage, 8GB DDR4 of memory, and up to ten hours of battery life, the Intel Project Athena-certified Chromebook offers intelligent built-in front-facing dual stereo speakers. It also houses a 720p camera and a spill-resistant backlit keyboard.

The 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook is expected to be available in late June 2020 at a starting price of USD 359.

ThinkBook Plus

At CES 2020, Lenovo unveiled a new category of innovative laptop that features an e-Ink cover display designed to help users maximize their multitasking efficiency. The ThinkBook Plus boasts a narrow bezel 13.3-inch FHD main display and a 10.8-inch e-ink display on the cover.

The device adopts 10th Gen Intel Core processors, Windows 10 OS, standard solid-state storage (SSD), Intel Optane memory and dTPM 2.0 for enhanced hardware security.

With an integrated Lenovo Precision Pen, users can create illustrations and diagrams on the cover screen. The Modern Standby feature on the device ensures that essential notifications including emails and updates are received, even when the lid is closed.

Starting at USD 1,199, ThinkBook Plus is expected to be available from March 2020.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.