Samsung launches pocket-sized external SSD with fingerprint security

According to Samsung, the sleek and compact external SSD not only delivers lightning-fast speeds but also provides enough capacity to securely store large numbers of pictures, games or 4K/8K videos whether on a PC, tablet, smartphone or game console.

In addition to the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption and password protection, the new drive offers an extra layer of biometric security in the form of a built-in fingerprint scanner.  Image Credit: Samsung

South Korea's Samsung announced Thursday the release of Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T7 Touch with a fingerprint recognition functionality, elevating data protection to the next level.

Offering read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s, the newest drive from Samsung is approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external HDDs. Notably, when used with the PCIe NVMe interface, the palm-sized device reaches its maximum speed.

In addition to the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption and password protection, the new drive offers an extra layer of biometric security in the form of a built-in fingerprint scanner. Samsung's T7 Touch comes with a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a USB Type-C-to-A cable and is compatible with gaming consoles, Windows, Mac, and Android operating systems, and more.

Consumers who are constantly on the go between work, play and passion projects want to be able to securely carry their content with them. Now their data is secure thanks to the fingerprint recognition functionality incorporated into the product, which delivers industry-leading transfer speeds in a compact form factor

Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Brand Product Biz Team, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics

Starting this month, the T7 Touch will be available in classic black or stylish silver color options across more than 30 countries worldwide.

The device is expected to be priced at USD129.99 for the 500GB model, USD229.99 for the 1TB memory variant and USD399.99 for the 2TB model. However, a variant of the new SSD without a fingerprint sensor is expected to be available in the second quarter.

The device measures 85 x 57 x 8.0mm and weighs just 58 grams.

