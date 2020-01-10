This waterproof drone can capture your rain selfies

A new all-weather drone debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, allowing you to take selfies no matter if it is sunny or rainy!

The PowerVision PowerEgg X is capable of flying through rain or even waterfall. As Cnet reports, detaching the egg from its propellers gives you a 4K handheld video camera.

If you snap it onto a tripod, you can use it as an autonomous selfie camera. It is equipped with the company's own facial recognition technology with 170- degree field of motion. The price of the drone starts at USD 899. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.