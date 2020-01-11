Pokemon Go makes about $900 million in 2019

Pokemon Go, the AR game, isn't lost to the gaming industry. 2019 saw the once viral game make a lot of money. According to a recent report, it made an estimated $900 million through in-app purchases. The amount exceeds the sale amount even from its initial launch.

Usually, such games have immense growth or fade into obscurity, or the app starts small and builds toward huge popularity and financial success. However, Pokemon Go is an exception. After its success in 2016 earning $832 million, the gaming app had a loss of revenue within a year's time. A report in The Verge shares that with the introduction of new features --like raid battle, improved AR camera effects and trading -- the app started to regain its popularity among users. In 2018, it succeeded in generating $816 million.

Niantic, the company behind the game, has made around $3 billion till now from the game. However, it has to share the revenue with The Pokemon Company according to their initial contract. Nevertheless, Pokemon Go's success in the gaming industry has made Niantic one of the most successful gaming app developers in the industry.

Niantic is also behind some of other immensely popular games like Harry Potter AR game in partnership with Warner Bros. (ANI)

