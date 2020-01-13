Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamilton City Council’s rollout of inspection software being followed

The Council is the New Zealand pioneer of using the Infor Field Inspector app to carry out building WOFs and condition checks on Council buildings, as well as 15 types of water asset inspections.

Hamilton City Council’s rollout of inspection software being followed
The app allows our people in the field to input the result of each inspection directly into our system, ensuring the data we capture is accurate, consistent and updated live. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hamilton City Council's rollout of new software to record inspections of its buildings and water network is being followed closely by local government across Australasia.

The Council is the New Zealand pioneer of using the Infor Field Inspector app to carry out building WOFs and condition checks on Council buildings, as well as 15 types of water asset inspections.

The app allows our people in the field to input the result of each inspection directly into our system, ensuring the data we capture is accurate, consistent and updated live.

The location of thousands of items of the city's water network hardware is displayed on a GPS map, which is crucial when trying to locate a hard-to-find hydrant or water valve.

It will also plot the most efficient route between each inspection, reducing fuel consumption and travel time.

Our journey to develop the inspection capability of the Field Inspector was presented at a conference in Australia in September.

Eeva-Liisa Wright, the Council's General Manager Infrastructure Operations, says councils across Australasia are watching Hamilton's rollout with interest.

"The Field Inspector project is a key initiative as part of our focus on turning data into information to allow fast and robust decision making.

"Field Inspector will be a game-changer for our people who are out in Hamilton's neighborhoods looking after the billions of dollars' worth of assets that keep our city running."

The next step for the use of Field Inspector is to catalog and help manage the maintenance of Hamilton's 40,000 street trees.

This work will eventually show the GPS location of every street tree the Council maintains, its maintenance history, the time it takes to carry out different types of tree work and the associated costs.

Hamilton water network hardware being maintained using Field Inspector:

• 140 wastewater pump stations

• 260 wastewater pumps

• 6,868 hydrants

• 11,217 water valves

• 30 stormwater ponds/wetlands

Hamilton buildings and building systems being maintained using Field Inspector:

• 347 buildings

• 4700+ building components

In the pipeline for maintenance using Field Inspector:

• 40,000 street trees

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Packers hold off Seahawks' rally, reach NFC Championship

Davante Adams made eight receptions for a franchise postseason-record 160 yards and two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers held on to defeat the visiting Seattle Seahawks 28-23 Sunday in an NFC divisional-round playoff game. Aaron Rodgers ...

Monument to honour US-Mexican dual citizens slain in Mexico

President Andrs Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday that a monument will be put up to memorialise nine US-Mexican dual citizens ambushed and slain last year by suspected drug gang assassins along a remote road in the northern border region nea...

Oubre, Ayton lead Suns over Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 100-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. Deandre Ayton contributed 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Suns, who are 5-3 since ...

Bravo recalled by Windies after three-year T20 exile

St Goorges Grenada, Jan 13 AFP Dwayne Bravo was recalled to the West Indies squad on Sunday, more than three years after his last appearance as the Caribbean side build up to the defence of their World Twenty20 title. The 36-year-old all-ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020