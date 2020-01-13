Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS FROM SOUTH AT 5.30 PM

These are the top stories from the southern region at 5.30 PM. TL-LD CLASH 11 hurt in clash between 2 communities in Telangana Hyderabad: A trivial issue took a violent turn when members belonging to two communities clashed in communally sensitive Bhainsa town of Nirmal district leaving 11 people, including three police officials, injured in stone-pelting, authorities said KL-BJP-ATTACK BJP Kerala unit secretary attacked inside mosque Kattappana (Ker): BJP Kerala state secretary A K Nazir was allegedly attacked inside a mosque at Nedungandam in Idukki district shortly after he participated in a programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said.

KA-SATELLITE-ISRO Ariane rocket to launch ISRO's satellite on Jan 17 Bengaluru: India would launch a communication satellite GSAT-30 onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle (VA 251) from French Guiana on January 17, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said here. KA-YEDIYURAPPA Will expand Cabinet before my Davos visit: CM Bengaluru: Days after indicating that he may not travel to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum later this month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he will be attending the global meet, and that the expansion of his ministry will take place before his foreign tour..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

UPDATE 1-Chinese woman with mystery virus quarantined in Thailand

A Chinese woman has been quarantined in Thailand with a mystery strain of coronavirus, authorities said on Monday, the first time it has been detected outside China.Thai authorities are stepping up monitoring at airports ahead of the Lunar ...

Equatorial Guinea signs MoUs with successful bidders of EG Ronda 2019

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea has signed several MoUs with successful bidders of its 2019 Licensing Round, on the sidelines of the Atlantic Councils Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi.Under EG-RON...

EW Nutrition Launches Revolutionary Enzyme in India

In December 2019, EW Nutrition has officially launched Axxess XY, a novel, intrinsically thermostable xylanase enzyme that delivers top performance to feed producers and the livestock industry. The revolutionary product was launched at a cu...

Toddler found dead in canal

A two-and-a-half-year old boy drowned in a canal near Kottur in the district on Monday, police said. Harshavardhans mother Chitradevi had gone to her mothers place while he was playing with chickens in front of his house, the police said. ...
