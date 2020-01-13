HIGHLIGHTS FROM SOUTH AT 5.30 PM

These are the top stories from the southern region at 5.30 PM. TL-LD CLASH 11 hurt in clash between 2 communities in Telangana Hyderabad: A trivial issue took a violent turn when members belonging to two communities clashed in communally sensitive Bhainsa town of Nirmal district leaving 11 people, including three police officials, injured in stone-pelting, authorities said KL-BJP-ATTACK BJP Kerala unit secretary attacked inside mosque Kattappana (Ker): BJP Kerala state secretary A K Nazir was allegedly attacked inside a mosque at Nedungandam in Idukki district shortly after he participated in a programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said.

KA-SATELLITE-ISRO Ariane rocket to launch ISRO's satellite on Jan 17 Bengaluru: India would launch a communication satellite GSAT-30 onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle (VA 251) from French Guiana on January 17, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said here. KA-YEDIYURAPPA Will expand Cabinet before my Davos visit: CM Bengaluru: Days after indicating that he may not travel to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum later this month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he will be attending the global meet, and that the expansion of his ministry will take place before his foreign tour..

