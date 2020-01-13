Next OnePlus smartphone will feature 120Hz display

If you thought 90Hz was smooth, OnePlus is building its next-in-line flagship smartphone featuring what is claimed to be 'the best smartphone display in 2020'.

In an interview with The Verge, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the next OnePlus, possibly the OnePlus 8, will pack a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display further supports 10-bit colour and hit 1000 nits peak brightness for HDR content.

The said OLED display has been co-developed with Samsung. OnePlus has also worked on improving the animations to make them look smoother at the higher refresh rate. The company further intends to use a custom MEMC chip to add extra frames into videos to make them compatible. (ANI)

