Samsung to accelerate 5G network expansion with TWS acquisition

Samsung announced Monday the acquisition of TeleWorld Solutions (TWS), a leading wireless integrator headquartered in Chantilly, VA to accelerate 5G network expansion in the United States. With network builds associated with 5G and 4G LTE enhancements advancing in the U.S, the acquisition will address the need for end-to-end support in delivering network solutions, the South Korean technology giant said in a press release.

TWS is the leading provider of unconventionally adept design and dimensioning, testing, optimization, and deployment services for network operators, OEMs and tower companies across the U.S.

Increasing smartphone penetration, internet usage along with the increasing demand for network infrastructure, design, deployment, and optimization services are driving the need for new spectrum and network densification. The acquisition will help Samsung address the network upgrade cycle and the next-generation demands of its customers across the U.S.

The acquisition of TWS will enable us to meet mobile carriers ' growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities to our customers. Samsung will continue to drive innovation in communications technology, while providing optimization services for network deployments that accelerate U.S. 5G network expansion Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics

With this acquisition, TWS will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America, Inc., meaning the former will continue to serve its existing customers and clients they currently support with Samsung.

Commenting on the acquisition, Shervin Gerami, CEO of TeleWorld Solutions said: "Everyone at TeleWorld Solutions is excited to be part of the Samsung family. Joining forces with Samsung will accelerate innovation to help our customers fulfill their needs for network strategy, deployment, and automation."

