Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung to accelerate 5G network expansion with TWS acquisition

TWS is the leading provider of unconventionally adept design and dimensioning, testing, optimization, and deployment services for network operators, OEMs and tower companies across the U.S.

Samsung to accelerate 5G network expansion with TWS acquisition
The acquisition will help Samsung address the network upgrade cycle and the next-generation demands of its customers across the U.S. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung announced Monday the acquisition of TeleWorld Solutions (TWS), a leading wireless integrator headquartered in Chantilly, VA to accelerate 5G network expansion in the United States. With network builds associated with 5G and 4G LTE enhancements advancing in the U.S, the acquisition will address the need for end-to-end support in delivering network solutions, the South Korean technology giant said in a press release.

TWS is the leading provider of unconventionally adept design and dimensioning, testing, optimization, and deployment services for network operators, OEMs and tower companies across the U.S.

Increasing smartphone penetration, internet usage along with the increasing demand for network infrastructure, design, deployment, and optimization services are driving the need for new spectrum and network densification. The acquisition will help Samsung address the network upgrade cycle and the next-generation demands of its customers across the U.S.

The acquisition of TWS will enable us to meet mobile carriers' growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities to our customers. Samsung will continue to drive innovation in communications technology, while providing optimization services for network deployments that accelerate U.S. 5G network expansion

Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics

With this acquisition, TWS will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America, Inc., meaning the former will continue to serve its existing customers and clients they currently support with Samsung.

Commenting on the acquisition, Shervin Gerami, CEO of TeleWorld Solutions said: "Everyone at TeleWorld Solutions is excited to be part of the Samsung family. Joining forces with Samsung will accelerate innovation to help our customers fulfill their needs for network strategy, deployment, and automation."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese emperor to make state visit to United Kingdom

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invite from Queen Elizabeth to make a state visit to the United Kingdom in early 2020.Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan have accepted an invitation from Her Majest...

Turkey: 115 soldiers detained over links to US-based cleric

Turkish authorities on Tuesday detained 115 soldiers suspected of links to the U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed by Turkey for a failed coup attempt in 2016, the state-run news agency reported. Anadolu Agency says the 115 are among a total of...

UPDATE 2-German 2-year bond yield touches 9-month high ahead of U.S.- China trade deal

Yields on Germanys two-year government bond hit a nine-month high ahead of the signing of the China-U.S. Phase 1 trade deal, the first staging post in ending a dispute that threatened to hammer global growth and boosted demand for safe asse...

17-yr-old Pakistani boy to reunite with his family after almost 2 years

A 17-year-old Pakistani boy will reunite with his family after almost two years after he inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory in 2018. Mubarshar Bilal, who is also known as Mubarak, was released from the juvenile home in Punja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020