Two UFOs including one cigar-shaped captured at different places, Know in details!

Many may have heard of unidentified flying object (UFO), but few know that most UFOs are identified on investigation as conventional objects or phenomena.

In the last weeks, two unidentified flying objects (popularly known as UFOs) were observed at two different places. A cigar-shaped UFO has been captured in a bizarre video hovering over Los Angeles mountains. The clip posted on January 8 shows that a UFO was seemingly lurking in the Californian mountain range.

The cameraman named Robert Nunez has recorded the UFO in a video from a distance. He zoomed in on the UFO with a hope to identify what it is in reality. The flying object initially came towards a mountain top before disappearing out of sight.

The video was uploaded by Disclose Screen 'The Grimreefar'. "That's incredible footage, one of the best I've ever seen," one person said. Another person said, "We all know that's not a plane or a blimp." It comes after a cigar-shaped UFO was capturing hovering over an Arizona airport, which was filmed from a cliff on December 28.

On the other hand, a security guard, Douglas Benefield captured a UFO rising from a construction site in California before disappearing all of a sudden, Daily Star reported. The 48-year-old man was working as a night guard in California's Cathedral City when he saw the astonishing object in the sky.

"I was sitting there and everything just felt weird all of a sudden, I can't really explain," Benefield told The Sun. "I kept watching it over and over again," he added.

