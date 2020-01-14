Galaxy A51 and A71 official teaser revealed by Samsung India

Samsung, early last month, launched two new A-series smartphones, namely, the Galaxy A51 and A71 in Vietnam. Since then, Samsung users in India have been waiting for their release in the country.

Well now, the wait seems to over as Samsung India has published an official teaser page for the new A-series smartphones with a 'Notify Me' button, indicating that the company is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in India.

According to leaks, the Galaxy A51 is expected to be priced around Rs 23,000 while the Galaxy A71 will be retailing at nearly Rs 30,000 for the 6GB+128GB memory variant.

Galaxy A51 specifications

Flaunting a mirror back with a multi-colored diamond-cut design, the Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device adopts Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The A51 is powered by 4,000 mAh all-day battery with 15W super-fast charging technology that provides 3 hours of talk time, 3 hours of movie watching and 10 hours of music listening with just 10 minutes of charge.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The L-shaped quad rear camera module incorporates a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that offers 123-degree field-of-view, followed by a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Galaxy A71 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Galaxy A71 also houses the same quad rear camera module as the A51, but here the 48-megapixel primary lens is replaced by a 64-megapixel shooter. The device is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and runs on One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 OS.

