Left Menu
Development News Edition

Galaxy A51 and A71 official teaser revealed by Samsung India

According to leaks, the Galaxy A51 is expected to be priced starting at Rs 23,000 while the Galaxy A71 will be retailing at Rs 30,000 for the 6GB+128GB memory variant.

Galaxy A51 and A71 official teaser revealed by Samsung India
Flaunting a mirror back with a multi-colored diamond-cut design, the Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung, early last month, launched two new A-series smartphones, namely, the Galaxy A51 and A71 in Vietnam. Since then, Samsung users in India have been waiting for their release in the country.

Well now, the wait seems to over as Samsung India has published an official teaser page for the new A-series smartphones with a 'Notify Me' button, indicating that the company is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in India.

According to leaks, the Galaxy A51 is expected to be priced around Rs 23,000 while the Galaxy A71 will be retailing at nearly Rs 30,000 for the 6GB+128GB memory variant.

Galaxy A51 specifications

Flaunting a mirror back with a multi-colored diamond-cut design, the Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device adopts Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The A51 is powered by 4,000 mAh all-day battery with 15W super-fast charging technology that provides 3 hours of talk time, 3 hours of movie watching and 10 hours of music listening with just 10 minutes of charge.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The L-shaped quad rear camera module incorporates a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that offers 123-degree field-of-view, followed by a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Galaxy A71 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Galaxy A71 also houses the same quad rear camera module as the A51, but here the 48-megapixel primary lens is replaced by a 64-megapixel shooter. The device is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and runs on One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 OS.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Japanese emperor to make state visit to United Kingdom

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to make a state visit to Britain in early 2020, in what will be their first overseas visit since Naruhito acceded to the throne in May last year.T...

WRAPUP 1-Iran says it has made arrests over plane disaster as protests rage on

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested an undisclosed number of suspects accused of a role in shooting down a Ukrainian airliner, as anti-government demonstrations triggered by the disaster entered a fourth day.Wednesdays shooting down of Ukr...

Congress has the temerity of opposing the CAA in the name of constitution: Yogi

Congress has the temerity of opposing the CAA in the name of constitution, which it had strangled by the imposition of emergency, says Yogi in Bihar....

Rouhani says Iran must 'punish' all responsible for air disaster

Tehran, Jan 14 AFP Irans President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that everyone responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week must be punished. For our people it is very important in this incident that anyon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020