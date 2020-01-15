Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Microsoft issues critical Windows security fix after tipoff from U.S. NSA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 00:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 00:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Microsoft issues critical Windows security fix after tipoff from U.S. NSA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday rolled out an important security fix after the U.S. National Security Agency tipped off the company to a serious flaw in its widely used Windows operating system, officials said. Microsoft said the flaw could allow a hacker to forge digital certificates used by some versions of Windows to authenticate and secure data. Exploiting the flaw could have potentially serious consequences for Windows systems and users.

The NSA and Microsoft said https://msrc-blog.microsoft.com/2020/01/14/january-2020-security-updates-cve-2020-0601 they had not seen any evidence that the flaw had previously been abused but both urged Windows users to deploy the update as soon as possible. NSA official Anne Neuberger noted that operators of classified networks had already been prodded to install the update and everyone else should now "expedite the implementation of the patch." The Microsoft patch marks the first time the NSA has publicly claimed credit for prompting a software security update, although the agency said it has alerted companies in the past to flaws in their products. Neuberger said the agency was striving for more transparency with the information security research community.

"Part of building trust is showing the data," she told reporters in a call just minutes before the patch went live https://portal.msrc.microsoft.com/en-US/security-guidance/advisory/CVE-2020-0601. The NSA faces a tricky balancing act when it comes across such vulnerabilities. The agency had been criticized after its own cyberspies took advantage of vulnerabilities in Microsoft products to deploy hacking tools against adversaries and kept the Redmond, Washington-based company in the dark about it for years.

When one such tool was dramatically leaked to the internet by a group calling itself ShadowBrokers, it was deployed against targets around the globe by hackers of all stripes. In the most dramatic case, a group used the tool to unleash a massive malware outbreak dubbed WannaCry in 2017. The data-wiping worm wrought global havoc, affecting what Europol estimated https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cyber-attack-europol/cyber-attack-hits-200000-in-at-least-150-countries-europol-idUSKCN18A0FX was some 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.

Neuberger did not directly address that controversy in her call but said that the NSA hoped to be "a good cybersecurity partner." "We're working to evolve our mission," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Fan of Virat Kohli engraves Indian skipper's face on his head

During Tuesdays match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium here, one spectator was the cynosure of all eyes. Chirag Khilare, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli arrived sporting a hair cut that resembled Kohlis face. For many years now,...

UPDATE 1-World Court to rule on emergency measures in Myanmar genocide case on Jan. 23 - Gambia

The International Court of Justice, the United Nations highest court, will issue a decision on a request for emergency measures in a genocide case against Myanmar on Jan. 23, the Gambian Ministry of Justice said on Twitter on Monday.The mai...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m GMT 230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

WRAPUP 6-Iran makes arrests in plane shootdown, police crack down on protests

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested people accused of a role in shooting down a Ukrainian airliner and had also detained 30 people involved in protests that have swept the nation for four days since the military belatedly admitted its erro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020