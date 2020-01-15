Google Chrome plans to make third party cookies obsolete

In a bid to make a more private web, Google is planning on making third-party cookies obsolete in its Chrome browser.

Websites use cookies to remember a user's browsing pattern and serve ads based on that. Chrome plans on phasing out the third-party cookies within two years, with the first origin trials planned by the end of this year.

Starting February, Chrome will also start limiting insecure cross-site tracking by requiring cookies labelled for third-party use to be accessed over HTTPS. (ANI)

