Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme 3 Pro gets realme UI update based on Android 10

The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

Realme 3 Pro gets realme UI update based on Android 10
Realme 3 Pro has begun receiving the realme UI update based on Android 10. Image Credit: Realme

Realme 3 Pro has begun receiving the realme UI update based on Android 10. The update with version number RMX1851EX_11_C.01, brings an array of new features including a brand new Real Design, optimized gestures, new live and animated wallpapers, Focus mode, enhanced privacy, and Dual Mode Music Share.

"The official roll-out has begun and please wait for your turn as the updates are rolled out in batches. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days," Realme said on its community page.

Here's the full changelog:

Visuals

  • Updated UI to realme UI
  • Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.

Smart Sidebar

  • Optimized user interface and improved one-handed operation.
  • Optimized Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts.
  • Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen Mode.
  • Added two new features: "Assistive Ball Opacity" and "Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App".
  • Optimized the Floating Window feature for more apps.
  • Added Bubbles: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse or open the app.

Screenshot

  • Optimized 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe to take a screenshot of the selected part of the screen (partial screen capture). Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.
  • Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.
  • Optimized screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release it to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.

Navigation Gestures 3.0

  • Optimized New Android 10 navigation gestures
  • Optimized gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode.

System

  • Added Focus Mode: Minimizes outside distractions when you are learning or working.
  • Added whole new charging animation.
  • Optimized the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation.
  • Added pause feature for screen recording.
  • Added a floating window and settings for screen recording.
  • New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.
  • Optimized system built-in ringtones.
  • Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.
  • New management feature for recent tasks: You can view the memory of recent tasks and locked apps.

Games

  • Optimized visual interaction for Game Space.
  • Optimized loading animation for Game Space.

Homescreen

  • Added new live wallpapers.
  • Added artistic wallpapers.
  • Added option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on homescreen.
  • Added option to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on homescreen.
  • Optimized the graphic design of password unlock to facilitate one-handed operation.
  • Support for animated wallpapers on the lockscreen.
  • Added a Simple Mode for homescreen, featuring larger fonts, icons, and a clearer layout.

Security

  • Random MAC address Generator: When your phone is connected to the Wi-Fi network system generates a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.

Tools

  • In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating window.
  • Added the trim feature in Recordings.
  • Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather.
  • Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.
  • Added audio source selection for screen recording

Camera

  • Optimized the Camera UI for better user experience.
  • Optimized the Timer UI and sound.

Photos

  • Optimized the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails.
  • Added Album Recommendations that recognize more than 80 different scenes.

Communication

realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices.

  • Optimized the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.

Settings

  • Search Settings now supports a fuzzy match and contains a search history.

Music

  • Added Dual Mode Music Share in realme Lab

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

2 NGOs draft 'green manifesto', demand income tax rebate for using public transport

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, two environmental NGOs have drafted a green manifesto demanding a blanket ban on felling of trees and income tax rebate for those using metro train and bus for travel. The NGOs -- New Delhi Nature Soci...

UPDATE 2-Japan's Shikoku Electric says to delay nuclear reactor restart after court order

Japanese utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it had been ordered by a Hiroshima court to suspend operations of its only operable nuclear reactor, the No.3 unit at its Ikata plant in western Japan.The reactor had been shut for r...

Foreign tourist arrivals up despite travel advisories, attempts to create bad image: Tourism Min

Foreign tourist arrivals FTAs to India increased despite travel advisories issued by several countries and attempts by some groups to create a bad perception of the situation in the country, said Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday. In...

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

A US warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, mainland and Taipei officials said Friday, the first such passage since the island resoundingly re-elected its independence-leaning president. The warship was on a routine mission on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020