Poco now an independent brand: Xiaomi India

Owing to the huge popularity and success of the Poco F1, Xiaomi feels that it's the right time for the sub-brand to operate on its own.

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi today announced the independence of its sub-brand Poco that was introduced back in 2018.

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi today announced the independence of its sub-brand Poco that was introduced back in 2018. Xiaomi India MD and Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain took to twitter to make this huge announcement, saying "What started as a sub-brand within Xiaomi, has grown into its own identity. Poco F1 was an incredibly popular phone. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own."

Poco F1 was the first and the only flagship smartphone launched under this sub-brand. Owing to the huge popularity and success of the Poco F1, Xiaomi feels that it's the right time for the sub-brand to operate on its own.

In 2018, Xiaomi adopted a multi-brand strategy for its smartphones to better target different user segments and penetrate markets faster.

While the Xiaomi Mi series focuses on pioneering advanced technologies with all-rounded flagship smartphones and building online and offline new retail channels, the Redmi brand, on the other hand, is committed to pursuing the ultimate price-performance ratio and focus on online channels. Since January 2019, Xiaomi and Redmi operate as independent brands.

Poco targets tech enthusiasts. And now with this big announcement today, it is expected that the independent brand will roll-out more ultimate performance flagships, this year, at an irresistible price tag. Recently, reports also surfaced that the Poco F2 smartphone, the successor to the Poco F1 will soon hit markets. So let's wait and watch.

