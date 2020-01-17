Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taal eruption: Car-care tips for ashfall impacted vehicles

Taal eruption: Car-care tips for ashfall impacted vehicles

Thousands of residents under orders to evacuate from a town near the Philippine volcano Taal were allowed to briefly visit homes taking advantage of what appeared to be waning activity.

Volcanic ash has caused an estimated 3.06 billion pesos ($60.17 million) worth of damage to crops, livestock and fish farms, based on the latest data from the agriculture department.

Hundreds of vehicles are feared to be damaged due to the ashfall from the Taal volcano and many among them can be repaired if done properly.

Ashfall can gravely impact vehicles and also harm the people using or repairing those vehicles so one needs to be careful while working with it initially.

Cleaning an ashfall-impacted vehicle

  1. Wash the vehicle with pressurized water to remove ash from the body.
  2. Repeat if the vehicle continues to be covered with ashfall.
  3. If the engine room is affected then it would be better to take the vehicle to a professional engine cleaning service. Do not try to clean the engine yourself as it might permanently damage the vehicle.

Caution: Do not wipe the vehicle while spraying water to avoid scratches on the vehicle's body.

Avoid health risks while driving

In the event of an ashfall, the International Volcanic Health Hazard Network (IVHHN) encourages the public to stay indoors and avoid driving.

"Ash is harmful to vehicles, the roads may be slippery and driving suspends ash into the air which causes low visibility and may be harmful or irritating to others," it said.

But if you still need to drive, follow these tips to stay safe:

  1. Refrain from using an air conditioning system to prevent outside air from coming in until the advisories are lifted.
  2. Get the air filter cleaned.
  3. Refrain from driving altogether during heavy ashfall.

Taal has erupted more than 30 times in the past five centuries, most recently in 1977. A 1754 eruption lasted for months. The Philippines lies on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean that is also prone to earthquakes.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Offices of taxmen, police intel among 5 govt bodies with dues in crores to clear: Noida Authority

Five government departments, including the local police intelligence unit here, have been asked to clear dues collectively worth Rs 34.89 crore pending over their rented properties, Noida Authority officials said on Friday. Recovery notices...

Sanjay Raut to visit Belagavi tomorrow, alleges manhandling of Maha minister by K'taka police

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that Maharashtra Minister Rajendra Patil Yedravkar was manhandled by Karnataka Police and stopped from speaking at a meeting organised at Hutatma Chowk in Belagavi. Maharashtra Minister Rajendr...

Nirbhaya case: Convict moves SC against HC order rejecting his juvenility claim

One of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved the Supreme Court Friday challenging the Delhi High Courts order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of offence in December 2012. B...

Ganguly refuses to comment on Dhoni omission from BCCI contracts

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday refused to comment on MS Dhonis omission from annual central contract list amid fresh speculation on the future of the World Cup winning former captain. While Dhoni has been left out due for not playi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020