Left Menu
Development News Edition

Android 10-based realme UI update rolled out for Realme XT

The update introduces a host of new features and improvements including Brand new Real Design, optimized Screenshot and navigation gestures, new live wallpapers, weather-adaptive animations, new live and artistic wallpapers, Focus Mode and more.

Android 10-based realme UI update rolled out for Realme XT
This latest update with the version number  RMX1921EX_11_C.01 is being rolled out in batches, hence a limited number of users will receive it.  Image Credit: Realme

Realme has started rolling out the Android 10-based realme UI update for the Realme XT. This latest update with the version number RMX1921EX_11_C.01 is being rolled out in batches, hence a limited number of users will receive it.

In order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Realme

The update introduces a host of new features and improvements including Brand new Real Design, optimized Screenshot and navigation gestures, new live wallpapers, weather-adaptive animations, new live and artistic wallpapers, Focus Mode and more.

Here's the complete changelog:

Visuals

  • Updated UI to realme UI
  • Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.

Smart Sidebar

  • Optimized user interface and improved one-handed operation

  • Optimized Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts.

  • Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen Mode.

  • Added two new features: "Assistive Ball Opacity" and "Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App".

  • Optimized the Floating Window feature for more apps.

  • Added Bubbles: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse or open the app.

Screenshot

  • Optimized 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe to take a screenshot of the selected part of the screen (partial screen capture). Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.

  • Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.

  • Optimized screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release it to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.

Navigation Gestures 3.0

  • Optimized: New Android 10 navigation gestures

  • Optimized gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode

System

  • Added Focus Mode: Minimizes outside distractions when you are learning or working.

  • Added whole new charging animation.

  • Optimized the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation.

  • Added pause feature for screen recording.

  • Added a floating window and settings for screen recording.

  • New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.

  • Optimized system built-in ringtones.

  • Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.

  • New management feature for recent tasks: You can view the memory of recent tasks and locked apps.

Games

  • Optimized visual interaction for Game Space.

  • Optimized loading animation for Game Space.

Homescreen

  • Added new live wallpapers.

  • Added artistic wallpapers.

  • Added option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on homescreen.

  • Added option to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on homescreen.

  • Optimized the graphic design of password unlock to facilitate one-handed operation.

  • Support for animated wallpapers on the lockscreen.

  • Added a Simple Mode for homescreen, featuring larger fonts, icons, and a clearer layout.

Security

  • Random MAC address Generator: When your phone is connected to the Wi-Fi network system generates a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.

Tools

  • In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating window.

  • Added the trim feature in Recordings.

  • Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather.

  • Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.

  • Added audio source selection for screen recording

Camera

  • Optimized the Camera UI for better user experience.

  • Optimized the Timer UI and sound.

Photos

  • Optimized the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails.

  • Added Album Recommendations that recognize more than 80 different

    scenes.

Communications

  • realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices.

  • Optimized the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.

Settings

  • Search Settings now supports a fuzzy match and contains a search history.

Music

  • Added Dual Mode Music Share in realme Lab

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

India beat Netherlands in shoot-out in second match to lead FIH Pro League points table

India made a dream debut at the FIH Pro League, beating world no. 3 Netherlands 3-1 in the shoot-out after both the teams were locked at 3-3 at the end of regulation time in the second match of the two-leg tie here on Sunday. World no. 5 In...

India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable K-4 ballistic missile off Andhra Pradesh coast

Further strengthening its capabilities to hit enemy targets from submarines, India on Sunday successfully test-fired the 3,500 km strike range nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast of Andhra Pradesh. The tes...

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Southern Xinjiang in China - EMSC

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Southern Xinjiang, China on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was about 100 km east of Kashi, China and was at a depth of about 10 km....

Himanta lied about Assam Accord deadline to detect foreigners,

The AASU on Sunday alleged that senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lied in the floor of the Assembly by claiming that the Assam Accord did not say anything about March 24, 1971 as the deadline to detect and deport illegal immigrants. All ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020