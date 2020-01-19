Android 10-based realme UI update rolled out for Realme XT
The update introduces a host of new features and improvements including Brand new Real Design, optimized Screenshot and navigation gestures, new live wallpapers, weather-adaptive animations, new live and artistic wallpapers, Focus Mode and more.
Realme has started rolling out the Android 10-based realme UI update for the Realme XT. This latest update with the version number RMX1921EX_11_C.01 is being rolled out in batches, hence a limited number of users will receive it.
In order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.
Here's the complete changelog:
Visuals
- Updated UI to realme UI
- Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.
Smart Sidebar
- Optimized user interface and improved one-handed operation
Optimized Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts.
Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen Mode.
Added two new features: "Assistive Ball Opacity" and "Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App".
Optimized the Floating Window feature for more apps.
Added Bubbles: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse or open the app.
Screenshot
Optimized 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe to take a screenshot of the selected part of the screen (partial screen capture). Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.
Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.
Optimized screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release it to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.
Navigation Gestures 3.0
Optimized: New Android 10 navigation gestures
Optimized gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode
System
Added Focus Mode: Minimizes outside distractions when you are learning or working.
Added whole new charging animation.
Optimized the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation.
Added pause feature for screen recording.
Added a floating window and settings for screen recording.
New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.
Optimized system built-in ringtones.
Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.
New management feature for recent tasks: You can view the memory of recent tasks and locked apps.
Games
Optimized visual interaction for Game Space.
Optimized loading animation for Game Space.
Homescreen
Added new live wallpapers.
Added artistic wallpapers.
Added option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on homescreen.
Added option to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on homescreen.
Optimized the graphic design of password unlock to facilitate one-handed operation.
Support for animated wallpapers on the lockscreen.
Added a Simple Mode for homescreen, featuring larger fonts, icons, and a clearer layout.
Security
- Random MAC address Generator: When your phone is connected to the Wi-Fi network system generates a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.
Tools
In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating window.
Added the trim feature in Recordings.
Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather.
Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.
Added audio source selection for screen recording
Camera
Optimized the Camera UI for better user experience.
Optimized the Timer UI and sound.
Photos
Optimized the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails.
Added Album Recommendations that recognize more than 80 different
scenes.
Communications
realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices.
Optimized the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.
Settings
- Search Settings now supports a fuzzy match and contains a search history.
Music
- Added Dual Mode Music Share in realme Lab
