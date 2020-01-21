Qualcomm expands 4G lineup with three new mobile chipsets

US chipmaker Qualcomm unveiled today three new mobile chipsets, namely Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460, with fast 4G connectivity speeds, key Wi-Fi 6 features, an integrated Bluetooth 5.1 with advanced audio and support for India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), an autonomous regional satellite navigation system.

In a separate release, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also announced that the space agency has provided consultation for Qualcomm towards enabling NavIC capability in their Snapdragon chipsets which will help smartphone OEMs accelerate the NavIC's adoption as a standard feature in the upcoming phones.

#ISRO has provided consultation for Qualcomm towards enabling #NavIC capability in their Snapdragon mobile chipset platforms. These chipsets are being released by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.For more details visit: https://t.co/uREJBDnPn8 — ISRO (@isro) January 21, 2020

According to Qualcomm, devices featuring the all-new Snapdragon 720G chipset are expected to be commercially available in Q1 2020 while the Snapdragon 662 and 460-based devices are expected to be commercially available by the end of 2020.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, chief executive officer, Realme India said, "We were the first brand to launch a smartphone-based on the Snapdragon 665 with the realme 5 series in India. We are further excited for our upcoming smartphone launches in 2020 which will feature the brand-new Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform to help meet the emerging consumer demand."

Here's a quick look at the newly-unveiled Qualcomm chipsets.

Snapdragon 720G

As the name suggests, the Snapdragon 720G has been designed to revolutionize gaming and entertainment experiences for smartphone users. Leveraging Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, the new octa-core mobile platform, as Qualcomm claims, delivers smooth HDR gameplay, dynamic color range and contrast, realistic and immersive in-game environments, and high-quality, synchronized sound with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive.

The chipset supports 4K video recording and 3-carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO and 256-QAM modulation for fast download speed up to 800 Mbps, all thanks to the integrated Snapdragon X15 LTE modem.

Based on 8nm process technology and upgraded CPU architecture, the latest chipset features the 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine for gaming, mobile photography and Qualcomm Sensing Hub for better voice assistants.

Snapdragon 662

Featuring the new Qualcomm Spectra 340T, the Snapdragon 662 chipset brings camera improvements, support for HEIF file format and AI capabilities. The chipset packs the new Snapdragon X11 LTE modem with peak download speeds up to 390 Mbps along with 150 Mbps peak uploads. It also supports 2-carrier aggregation, 2x2 MIMO, and 256-QAM modulation.

Snapdragon 460

Qualcomm says, the Snapdragon 460 mobile platform significantly boosts connectivity, AI and camera experiences. Based on 11nm process technology, the new 4-series chipset features new performance CPU cores and an updated GPU architecture, thereby improving overall system performance by two times as compared to the previous generation.

It packs Qualcomm Spectra 340 ISP that adds support for triple cameras and an integrated Snapdragon X11 LTE modem, allowing for download speeds up to 390 Mbps and uploads up to 150 Mbps.

Today's smartphone users want fast, seamless connectivity, advanced features and long-lasting battery life. This expansion of our 4G lineup enables our partners to offer sophisticated solutions that meet global demand and enable a remarkable gaming experience across multiple tiers and price segments Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Early last month, the chip giant unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 865 processor alongside the Snapdragon 765/765G 5G Mobile Platforms to power the next generation of flagship devices and enable broad-based 5G adoption in 2020.

