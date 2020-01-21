Left Menu
Poco F1 finally gets Android 10; how to download

Image Credit: Twitter (@IndiaPOCO)

Poco F1, the smartphone that was dubbed as 'flagship killer' killer to mock OnePlus, had lost its charm in recent days but it might return to glory with the latest Android 10 update.

Xiaomi has rolled out MIUI 11 based on Android 10 for many of its best-selling devices including the Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, and more. But Poco F1 was left out the list even after it got the MIUI 11 update in late October.

The wait is set to end as the latest MIUI 11 build is based on Android 10. Although the latest build is for beta testers only, it sparks hope that the stable Android 10 is not far away.

Advanced users can also download the beta build from here and flash it via TWRP or any other custom recovery.

The highlight of this release is Android 10, but the update also fixes some bugs in the earlier build.

Boasting great specs including one of the fastest processors in the market Poco F1 remains a great option especially after the recent price cuts. Once available at as low as Rs 14,999 the phone is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com.

