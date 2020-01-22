Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four short-listed astronauts to go for Gaganyaan training in Russia by this month-end: Sivan

ISRO chief K Sivan on Wednesday said that four astronauts have been short-listed for the Gaganyaan mission who will go to Russia for training by the end of this month.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 14:13 IST
Four short-listed astronauts to go for Gaganyaan training in Russia by this month-end: Sivan
ISRO chief K Sivan speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

ISRO chief K Sivan on Wednesday said that four astronauts have been short-listed for the Gaganyaan mission who will go to Russia for training by the end of this month. "Four astronauts have been short-listed and they will go to Russia for training by this month-end. In 1984, Rakesh Sharma flew in a Russian module, but this time the Indian astronauts will fly in an Indian module from India," he told reporters here.

Earlier today, speaking at an event here, Sivan said, "We all know that scientific discoveries, economic development, education, technological development, and inspiring youth are coming goals for all nations. Human space flight provides a perfect platform to meet all these objectives." The Gaganyaan mission is aimed at sending astronauts to space in an orbital spacecraft.

The four astronauts will receive training for 11 months. All the four astronauts selected for the mission are men but their identity cannot be revealed, Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh had said earlier. After 11 months of training in Russia, the astronauts will receive module-specific training in India. They will be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it and do simulations. As per the ISRO sources, India's heaviest launch vehicle "Bahubali" GSLV Mark-III will the carry astronauts to space.

The Narendra Modi government has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crores for the Gaganyaan project. The launch will coincide with the 75th year of India's independence in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

CBSE to allow use of calculators in exam for children with special needs

Children with special needs appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Examination CBSE in class 10 or 12 will be able to use basic calculators from this year, officials said. The board has decided to facilitate students under Children wi...

Karti Chidambaram chides Rajinikanth over Periyar remark

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday hit out at Rajinikanth over his comments on noted social reformer Periyar, saying that the actor should instead speak on current issues like anti-CAA protests, violence at JNU campus and Kashmi...

Delhi polls: Tharoor alleges financial irregularities, asks AAP govt for answers

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday raised questions over the construction of classrooms and purchase of anti-pollution masks in Delhi by the AAP government and demanded answers for alleged financial irregularities. Another Congress...

FOREX-Euro at one-month lows before ECB meeting; yuan fragile

The euro remained at a one-month low on Wednesday amid expectations European Central Bank policymakers would strike a cautious tone when they met later on Thursday. A survey by Germanys ZEW research institute showed on Monday investors mood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020