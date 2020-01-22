Four short-listed astronauts to go for Gaganyaan training in Russia by this month-end: Sivan

ISRO chief K Sivan on Wednesday said that four astronauts have been short-listed for the Gaganyaan mission who will go to Russia for training by the end of this month. "Four astronauts have been short-listed and they will go to Russia for training by this month-end. In 1984, Rakesh Sharma flew in a Russian module, but this time the Indian astronauts will fly in an Indian module from India," he told reporters here.

Earlier today, speaking at an event here, Sivan said, "We all know that scientific discoveries, economic development, education, technological development, and inspiring youth are coming goals for all nations. Human space flight provides a perfect platform to meet all these objectives." The Gaganyaan mission is aimed at sending astronauts to space in an orbital spacecraft.

The four astronauts will receive training for 11 months. All the four astronauts selected for the mission are men but their identity cannot be revealed, Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh had said earlier. After 11 months of training in Russia, the astronauts will receive module-specific training in India. They will be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it and do simulations. As per the ISRO sources, India's heaviest launch vehicle "Bahubali" GSLV Mark-III will the carry astronauts to space.

The Narendra Modi government has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crores for the Gaganyaan project. The launch will coincide with the 75th year of India's independence in 2022. (ANI)

